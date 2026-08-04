Tanzania: Kibong'oto Hospital Upgraded to National Institute

Kilimanjaro — TANZANIA has strengthened its fight against infectious diseases after the former Kibong'oto Infectious Diseases Hospital (KIDH) in Kilimanjaro Region has been officially upgraded into the Tanzania Infectious Diseases Institute (TIDI), marking a major milestone in the country's health sector.

Announcing the development yesterday during a press briefing, Acting TIDI Director Dr Leonard Subi said the institute's new status will enhance the country's capacity to prevent, control and treat infectious diseases, while positioning Tanzania as a regional hub for scientific research and innovation.

He said the upgrade, formally effected through publication in the Government Gazette on July 24, 2026, reflects the government's continued investment in strengthening the health sector.

"This achievement is among the major results of the sixth phase government's commitment to improving health services in the country," Dr Subi said.

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He noted that the institute's new status demonstrates the government's commitment to expanding specialised healthcare, strengthening infectious disease control and promoting scientific research and innovation across Africa.

Dr Subi thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for approving the historic transformation, saying the decision marks a new chapter in the institution's development and the country's healthcare system.

He recalled that President Samia approved the specialised hospital's organisational structure in 2022 before endorsing its elevation to institute status in accordance with the country's laws.

Dr Subi said sustained investment in modern infrastructure, medical equipment, technology and skilled personnel has enabled TIDI to expand specialised healthcare services, strengthen research and train health professionals capable of meeting current and future health challenges.

According to him, the institute will continue providing quality specialised healthcare, conducting research and producing skilled professionals to support national health development.

He said TIDI will strengthen Tanzania's preparedness for pandemics and public health emergencies while providing specialised treatment for highly infectious diseases, including Ebola.

The institute will also build national capacity in infectious disease management through research, training, knowledge dissemination, professional networks and technical support to the health sector.

In addition, TIDI will strengthen diagnostic, treatment and patient follow-up services for tropical infectious diseases in Tanzania and neighbouring countries through research, communication, training and consultancy services.

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"As Tanzania pursues its Vision 2050 agenda, healthcare reforms will remain central to improving people's wellbeing. We remain committed to addressing health sector challenges under the institute's expanded mandate," Dr Subi said.

Established in 1926 as a tuberculosis sanatorium, the institution later became Kibong'oto Infectious Diseases Hospital before being elevated to the Tanzania Infectious Diseases Institute.

The transformation coincides with the institution's centenary celebrations this year.