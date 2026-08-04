Malawi: Bushiri to Headline Wealth Creation Conference As Malawi Battles Tough Economy

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is set to headline the 7th Annual Sycamore Consult Wealth Creation Conference this Friday at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, bringing his message of wealth creation into a difficult economic environment facing businesses, investors and ordinary Malawians.

The day-long conference, running under the theme "Opportunity in the Storm - Creating Wealth in Difficult Economies," is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, business leaders, professionals and aspiring wealth creators looking for practical ways to turn economic uncertainty into opportunity.

Confirming his participation, Bushiri said the prevailing economic hardships should not be viewed solely as a barrier to financial success, but also as an environment in which well-positioned investors can identify opportunities others may overlook.

"I will share practical, time-tested principles on smart investing in tough times, where to position your money, how to identify profitable opportunities in challenging economies, and how to build lasting wealth despite the prevailing economic climate," Bushiri said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the conference would provide an important platform for participants to learn from experienced voices on how to make informed financial decisions when economic conditions are unpredictable.

Bushiri also expressed excitement at sharing the platform with fellow speakers Audrey Mwala, Patricia Mwase and Benedicto Nkhoma, describing them as experienced voices who will bring valuable perspectives to the conversation on investment and wealth creation.

"I am honoured to be sharing the platform with distinguished speakers Audrey Mwala, Patricia Mwase and Benedicto Nkhoma, who will each bring valuable insights and expertise to this important conversation on wealth creation," he said.

He has urged entrepreneurs, professionals and aspiring investors to attend, arguing that economic difficulties should not extinguish ambition or prevent people from pursuing financial independence.

The conference comes at a time when Malawi's challenging economic environment is putting businesses and households under mounting pressure, making questions around investment, resilience, income diversification and wealth preservation increasingly urgent.

Now in its seventh year, the Sycamore Consult Wealth Creation Conference has established itself as a major business and financial empowerment forum, providing a platform for industry experts, entrepreneurs and investors to exchange ideas on entrepreneurship, investment and sustainable wealth creation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year's theme therefore goes beyond conventional discussions about making money. It asks a more pressing question: how can people create and preserve wealth when the economy itself is under strain?