Uganda: 14 Killed As Truck Crashes Into Taxi in Lwera

At least 14 people have been confirmed dead in a grisly accident in Lwera swamp along the Kampala -Masaka Highway.

The accident according to Greater Masaka Regional Police spokesperson, Twaha Kasirye, happened at around 11pm on Monday at Kamunga Trading Centre in Lwera Swamp, Kalungu District.

"The accident involved a Toyota Hiace taxi (UA 662AQ) and a Sino truck (UBS 040F) transporting sand. Fourteen (14) people died on the spot, all from the taxi," Kasirye said.

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He added that four other people, including two occupants from each vehicle, sustained injuries and were rushed to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

He said police officers visited and documented the scene, while investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.

"Investigations are underway as efforts to trace the fleeing driver are ongoing."

The development comes as concerns over fatalities on Ugandan roads continue.

At least 37 people died in major road accidents within 10 days in July 2026, with four major crashes involving public transport vehicles, including three school buses carrying learners on educational trips and one passenger service bus.

The deadliest incident occurred on July 17 in Kapchorwa District, where 21 people, including 20 pupils of King David Junior School in Ndejje, Kampala, and one adult, died after their bus crashed while returning from a study tour at Sipi Falls.

The Isuzu bus, registration number UA 108BQ, reportedly developed mechanical problems before the fatal crash at Chekwatit Village, Kimawa Parish, Kawowo Sub-county.

Police preliminary investigations indicated that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone and overturned.

The tragedy raised concerns over the safety checks conducted before school trips and whether vehicles transporting learners meet the required safety standards.

Days earlier, on July 7, 2026, another fatal crash at Bobi Trading Centre along the Kampala-Gulu Highway claimed 14 lives and left 28 others injured.

The crash involved a passenger bus, registration number UBE 110H, belonging to OPIT Travellers Company, and a Mercedes-Benz Actros trailer, registration numbers KBS 564D/ZE 7948.

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According to police findings, the bus driver was speeding and lost control while attempting to avoid a pedestrian crossing the road, resulting in a head-on collision with the trailer.

The police annual traffic report for 2025 indicated that Uganda registered 26,044 road crashes, indicating a 3.7% increase from the figure registered in 2024.

Of these, 4,602 were fatal, rising from the 4,434 reported in 2024 while 18,444 people got serious injuries and 3,668 got minor injuries.

In the accidents, men accounted for 83% of all the deaths while October with 523 deaths registered the highest fatalities.