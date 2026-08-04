Tanzania: Healers Cleared to Own Govt Wildlife Trophies

Mwanza — THE Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) has announced the implementation of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directive allowing traditional healers to legally own government trophies used in their practices in accordance with the law.

TAWA Conservation Officer at the Mwanza Station, Mr Omary Mhando, made the remarks yesterday during the Farmers' Day (Nane Nane) celebrations and agricultural exhibitions at Nyamhongolo grounds in Ilemela Municipality, Mwanza Region.

Speaking on wildlife conservation, tourism and economic opportunities, Mr Mhando said President Samia approved the request after traditional healers presented their appeal during the Bulabo cultural celebrations of the Sukuma community.

He said the healers sought permission to legally possess government trophies used in traditional practices, including wildebeest tails, lion fat and other wildlife products.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Mhando explained that government trophies include live or dead wild animals, as well as animal parts such as feathers, teeth, skins and other wildlife products.

He noted that many traditional healers inherited the trophies from their ancestors but had previously faced arrest for possessing them without legal authorisation.

"After installing the President as their chief, Chief Hangaya, they requested permission to legally own the trophies and the President approved their request," he said.

Mr Mhando said the decision marks the first time since Tanzania attained independence in 1961 that traditional healers have been allowed to legally own such trophies.

He added that President Samia also approved the establishment of a special government trophy shop in Mwanza City, while a wildlife meat shop has already been opened in Arusha to expand economic opportunities from wildlife resources.

Citing the Wildlife Conservation Act, Chapter 283, Section 4(1), Mr Mhando said wildlife resources are public property held in trust by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania on behalf of the people of mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

On the transfer of trophy ownership, he said the current owner must submit a formal written application before paying the prescribed fees. The application form costs 10,000/-, while licence fees vary depending on the type of business and category of trophies. The transfer fee is 50,000/- and the ownership certificate costs 50,000/-, excluding Value Added Tax (VAT).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Mhando said TAWA continues to create opportunities for citizens through wildlife farming and access to the government trophy shop established two years ago.

"I urge citizens to seize these opportunities for their benefit while contributing to the growth of the national economy," he said.