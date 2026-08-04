Tanzania: Samia's Russia Visit Spurs Agribusiness Investment

Dodoma — THE three-day working visit by President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Russia in June this year has begun to deliver tangible results, with Russian companies, including Betaren, entering the Tanzanian market to invest in modern agricultural technologies.

Sky Business and Investment Company Ltd has partnered with the Russian agribusiness firm Betaren to distribute high-quality hybrid seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection products to farmers across Tanzania.

Among the sunflower seed varieties introduced are Bombadier, Daha, Bazik, and Krechet, which are currently in the final stages of registration before being officially released to the local market.

Speaking after visiting the company's pavilion at the Nane Nane Agricultural Exhibition in Dodoma, Kisarawe Member of Parliament Seleman Jafo said the investment is a direct outcome of President Samia's economic diplomacy and her recent visit to Russia.

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He noted that Russian investors have started exploring investment opportunities in Tanzania across various sectors, with Betaren among the first companies to introduce advanced agricultural technologies.

"This is a major Russian company that has partnered with its Tanzanian counterpart, Sky Business and Investment. We have been informed that field trials of these seed varieties have produced outstanding results," Jafo said.

He explained that the improved seeds have the potential to significantly increase farmers' productivity.

"With these improved varieties, farmers can potentially double their harvests. For example, a farmer who previously harvested 50 tonnes could increase production to about 100 tonnes under suitable farming conditions," he said.

Jafo urged the relevant seed registration authorities to expedite the approval process so the company can begin full-scale operations in Tanzania, saying the investment will improve farmers' incomes while contributing to national economic growth.

"We continue to spend substantial foreign currency importing edible oil. If these sunflower seeds become widely available, Tanzania will significantly increase sunflower production, expand domestic edible oil output, and reduce dependence on imports," he said.

"I commend this company for choosing to invest in Tanzania, and I thank President Samia Suluhu Hassan for creating a favorable investment climate that continues to attract international investors."

Sunflower farmer Omary Issa from Bagamoyo, who has tested the Bombadier, Daha, Bazik, and Krechet seed varieties, praised their performance, saying they have the potential to transform farmers' incomes.

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"These seeds have demonstrated excellent performance, and I am confident they will enable me to earn higher returns through increased sunflower production," he said.

Sky Business and Investment Commercial Director Said Salum said the partnership with Betaren will provide Tanzanian farmers with access to high-quality seeds, fertilizers, and crop protection products designed to improve agricultural productivity.

He said the investment was inspired by President Samia's visit to Russia, during which Russian investors identified numerous business opportunities in Tanzania.

"Through this partnership with Betaren, we are committed to ensuring Tanzanian farmers have access to quality agricultural inputs that will increase productivity, strengthen food security, and contribute to the country's economic growth," Salum said.