Zimbabwe: Hezy Motors Founder Denied Bail Over Alleged U.S.$1 Million Vehicle Import Scam

Harare regional magistrate Jesse Kufa on Monday denied bail to Hezy Motors Logistics founder Hazel Silibaziso Mafu, who is facing fraud charges linked to an alleged vehicle importation scam involving nearly US$1 million and 79 complainants.

In dismissing the application, Kufa ruled that Mafu's circumstances differed from those of her co-accused, who had already been granted bail.

"The applicant cannot be treated the same as her accomplices. She was on the run, unlike her accomplices. She has proved that she can abscond if granted bail. Her accomplices were employees, and she is the director. This court is of the considered view that her role cannot be equated to that of her accomplices. There are compelling reasons as to why the accused should be denied bail. For these reasons, application for bail is dismissed," Kufa said.

Mafu is accused of defrauding 79 clients who paid her company to import vehicles that were allegedly never delivered.

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She had sought bail after her lawyer, Editor Mavuto, told the court that he had written to Prosecutor-General Loice Matanda-Moyo seeking the State's consent to bail but was still awaiting a response.

The court heard that Mafu allegedly orchestrated the scheme between 2022 and the present by marketing vehicle importation services through social media and other electronic and print platforms.

Prosecutors allege she falsely represented that she had the capacity to source and deliver imported vehicles within specified timeframes at competitive prices, inducing dozens of customers to pay deposits and full purchase prices.

According to the State, 79 complainants paid money to Mafu for the importation of vehicles, but she allegedly failed to supply the cars despite receiving the funds.

The prosecution alleges the complainants suffered actual prejudice amounting to US$624,958.96 and ZiG1,275,878.35, with nothing recovered.

The total value of the alleged scam is close to US$1 million when both currencies are taken into account.

Mafu remains in custody awaiting trial.