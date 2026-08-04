Zimbabwe: Bodies of UK Murder Victims Nothabo Tshuma, Two Daughters Finally Arrive in Zimbabwe

The bodies of Bulawayo mother Nothabo Zandile Tshuma and her two daughters, Natalie and Nala, have finally arrived in Zimbabwe after a weather-related delay disrupted their journey from the United Kingdom.

The bodies landed at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare on Monday before being transported by road to Bulawayo, where family, friends and the community are preparing to bid them a final farewell at Tuesday's funeral.

Their arrival comes a day later than expected after adverse weather prevented the aircraft from landing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, forcing it to divert to Djibouti and causing the bodies to miss their connecting Ethiopian Airlines flight to Zimbabwe.

Speaking to The Chronicle, family spokesperson Leon Leroy Khumalo confirmed that severe weather in Ethiopia had caused the delay.

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"The flight from the United Kingdom failed to land in Addis Ababa because of bad weather. It had to divert to Djibouti and because of that they missed the connecting flight from Addis Ababa to Bulawayo," he said.

Relatives had gathered in anticipation of the bodies' arrival on Sunday, only to learn around midday that they would not be on the scheduled flight to Bulawayo.

Despite the disappointment, Khumalo said the repatriation process was back on track and the family now expects the bodies to arrive in Bulawayo on Monday.

The delay added to the anguish of a family that has spent weeks navigating the complex process of repatriating Nothabo and her daughters from the United Kingdom.

Khumalo said the funeral programme would proceed as planned despite the delay.

"They will lie in state at Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour before the burial on Tuesday," he said.

Even as the repatriation was delayed, the spirit of solidarity in Bulawayo's Gwabalanda suburb remained unwavering.

Residents continued gathering at the Khumalo family home for evening prayer meetings, offering comfort and support to the bereaved family.

The bodies are expected to briefly pass through the family home in Gwabalanda before a funeral service at the Brethren in Christ Church in Lobengula.

Nothabo and her daughters will then be laid to rest side by side at Old Luveve Cemetery on Tuesday.

Khumalo said bringing Nothabo and her daughters home marks an important step towards giving the family closure after weeks of mourning and logistical arrangements involving authorities in Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

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Last week, the family welcomed the approval by British authorities to repatriate Natalie and Nala, who were born in the United Kingdom, allowing them to be buried alongside their mother in Zimbabwe.

Nothabo, 42, and her daughters were found dead at their home in Great Denham, Bedfordshire, on 3 July in a case that shocked both Zimbabweans and the wider British community.

Her husband and the children's father, Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, a Zimbabwean-born British citizen, was later arrested in Johannesburg, South Africa.

He remains in custody as United Kingdom authorities pursue his extradition to face three counts of murder.