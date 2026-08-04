Zimbabwe: African Sun Gains 100 Percent Control of Victoria Falls Hotel

THE largest hotel firm in Zimbabwe, African Sun, has gained total control of the Victoria Falls Hotels following the purchase of the remaining 50% stake in the asset held by Meikles.

Also known as the Grand Old Lady of the Falls, the hotel was built in 1904 and is the oldest, most iconic resort in the region, operating as a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. It is the only hotel featuring a private, 10-minute footpath that leads guests directly to the entrance of Victoria Falls.

Since 1998, the asset was run as a 50/50 joint venture partnership with Meikles Hospitality (Private) Limited.

In a statement, Meikles said the board climbed down on its initial plans to retain interests in the asset after accepting African Sun's offer.

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"The Company had initially resolved to retain the operation as part of continuing operations, but subsequently received and accepted an offer from its joint venture partner to acquire its interest in the Partnership," Meikles said.

African Sun already manages a sound portfolio of the country's leading hospitality assets such as the Elephant Hills Resort, Hwange Safari Lodge, Troutbeck Resort in Nyanga and the Holiday Inn hotels.

The hospitality group recently disposed of the Great Zimbabwe Hotel, Monomotapa Hotel and Caribbea Bay Resort to create space to focus on strategic properties.

On its part, Meikles aims to deepen its focus on retail, consumer operations, supermarkets, and agricultural interests, with management perceiving the latest transaction as a way to clean up and simplify its group structure.