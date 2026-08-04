Somalia PM Celebrates First Anniversary of North East State Administration in Las Anod

Las Anod, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre joined hundreds of residents and leaders of the North East State administration on Monday night to mark the first anniversary of the establishment of the regional state in the northern city of Las Anod.

Addressing the gathering, Barre praised the administration's progress during its first year, saying it had made significant strides in governance and the delivery of public services.

He reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to supporting North East State, describing it as a symbol of Somali unity and cooperation.

The prime minister congratulated residents of North East State and praised their achievements, saying the region had produced people who played a prominent role in Somalia's history and national struggle.

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He called on the administration and local communities to strengthen coexistence, good neighbourly relations and cooperation with other federal member states to promote national unity.

Barre also congratulated the recent one-person, one-vote local elections held in Galmudug, saying the government plans to expand the electoral model to other parts of the country to give citizens greater control over choosing their representatives.

He criticised calls by some politicians to remove decision-making power from the Somali people, saying the federal government remained committed to protecting national sovereignty and popular participation.

The prime minister said Somalia continued to face major challenges, including the fight against militant groups and other forces threatening state-building efforts and national stability.

Several federal cabinet ministers also addressed the anniversary event, highlighting development projects being implemented by the federal government in North East State and pledging to accelerate public services and key initiatives in the region.