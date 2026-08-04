Kenya: Kaguchia Unbowed After Overnight Stay in Police Cell

Nairobi — Mukurwe-ini MP John Kaguchia said Tuesday that his overnight detention would not derail his political activities, insisting his arrest had only strengthened his commitment to what he described as the fight for justice.

In a message posted on his social media accounts, the legislator said spending the night in police custody had reinforced his resolve despite being arrested by detectives over remarks he allegedly made during a political rally in Nyeri County.

"Good morning! A night in the police cell has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to justice. Today, we soldier on!" Kaguchia posted.

He also said he was scheduled to appear before the Milimani Law Courts at 8.30 a.m.

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Kaguchia was arrested on Monday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after spending the night at the Royal Media Services headquarters, where he had remained following a television interview.

The MP was initially taken to the DCI headquarters before being transferred to Kamukunji Police Station, where he spent the night in custody.

His legal team said they had not been formally informed of the specific offences their client was alleged to have committed. The lawyers also raised concerns over the confiscation of Kaguchia's mobile phone and what they described as restrictions on access to the legislator following his arrest.

By Tuesday morning, authorities had not publicly disclosed the charges the MP was expected to face.

Before his arrest, Kaguchia had said he chose to remain at the Royal Media Services premises after learning that detectives were waiting to arrest him over remarks he made during a political rally in Kieni, Nyeri County, on Saturday.

Speaking to Citizen TV before his arrest, the legislator maintained that his remarks had been taken out of context and denied any wrongdoing.

He accused President William Ruto's digital strategist Dennis Itumbi and a section of Mt Kenya leaders of amplifying allegations against him, saying he had not received any summons from investigators and had only learnt of the intended arrest through social media.

Kaguchia said he had no objection to presenting himself before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), arguing that the matter fell within the commission's mandate.

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His arrest has drawn criticism from opposition leaders and allies, who have accused the government of selectively enforcing the law against its political opponents.

On Monday, the High Court in Kiambu issued interim orders directing that Kaguchia be released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 after certifying as urgent an application challenging his arrest. Lady Justice Njoki Mwangi also directed the Inspector General of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions and other respondents to file their responses ahead of the substantive hearing scheduled for September 16.