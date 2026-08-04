Nigeria: Writers Honour Medical Expert for Driving Public Health Delivery

The Unveiling African Parliament Writers Network, in partnership with Parliamentary Initiatives at the ECOWAS Commission Annex, Abuja, has honoured the medical director of Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Dr Husaina Adamu, with the African Trailblazer Excellence Merit Award for Public Health Administrative Governance.

The award recognised her outstanding contributions to public administration, healthcare governance and inclusive development, impact of her leadership in strengthening public health delivery and improving the lives of vulnerable populations.

At the event in Abuja yesterday, Adamu said her motivation had always been centered on restoring hope and dignity to patients.

"Health care is about human dignity. If a woman can deliver safely and receive respectful care, then we have done more than treat a patient; we have restored hope," she said.

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The honour underscores her enduring commitment to strengthening healthcare systems, promoting women's health and advancing people-centred public health governance in Nigeria.

Dr Adamu has been recognised for nearly two decades of transformative leadership in women's health and public health administration, during which she has expanded access to quality healthcare for thousands of vulnerable patients across Kaduna State.

Under her stewardship, Hajiya Gambo Sawaba General Hospital has evolved from a struggling referral facility into a respected centre for compassionate, patient-centred healthcare, particularly in maternal and reproductive health services.

A trained obstetric fistula surgeon and experienced public health administrator, Dr Adamu has introduced wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving service delivery, enhancing patient care and strengthening operational efficiency. Her administration streamlined patient flow, modernised record-keeping systems and prioritised maternal and reproductive healthcare, resulting in improved service quality and increased public confidence in the hospital.

One of the hospital's landmark achievements under her leadership is the success of its fistula centre, where more than 2,000 women suffering from obstetric fistula have undergone successful repairs. The interventions have restored not only the health of affected women but also their dignity, enabling many to reintegrate into their families and communities.

Dr Adamu has consistently maintained that successful fistula treatment extends beyond surgery, advocating psychosocial support, community outreach and continuous follow-up care as essential components of patient recovery.

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Recognising the importance of collaboration, she strengthened partnerships with the Kaduna State Government, development partners and philanthropic organisations to improve access to essential medicines, medical equipment and subsidised healthcare services for indigent patients.

Her leadership also proved instrumental during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the hospital maintained essential healthcare services through strict adherence to clinical protocols, transparent communication and robust measures to protect both healthcare workers and patients.

Beyond healthcare delivery, Dr Adamu has invested significantly in human capital development by promoting continuous professional training for nurses, midwives and young doctors. The initiative has improved staff competence, boosted morale, reduced waiting times and contributed to better maternal health outcomes and more respectful patient care.

Her commitment to community health is further reflected in outreach programmes focused on antenatal care, family planning and safe-delivery education across rural communities in Kaduna State. These initiatives have increased awareness, encouraged early healthcare-seeking behaviour and helped reduce preventable maternal complications.

Colleagues describe Dr Adamu as a disciplined yet compassionate leader who combines high professional standards with an approachable leadership style, enabling the hospital to deliver quality healthcare services despite resource constraints.