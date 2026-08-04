Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Leaders Seek Review of Decision Blocking Party Registration

Nairobi — Leaders of the Linda Mwananchi movement have renewed efforts to register the outfit as a political party after holding talks with the Registrar of Political Parties over the rejection of their proposed name.

The delegation, led by Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, met the Registrar on Tuesday seeking a review of an earlier decision that declined the reservation and registration of the name Linda Mwananchi, arguing that the decision was based on an incorrect interpretation of the law.

"As principals and members of Linda Mwananchi, we came here this morning to engage with the Registrar of Political Parties regarding the reservation and registration of our name, Linda Mwananchi Movement," Omondi told journalists after the meeting.

"You will recall that we had made an application for that name and we received a letter declining the registration on account of public interest. So we came to engage with the Registrar on the interpretation of the law, in particular Section 8 of the Political Parties Act."

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Omondi said the discussions were cordial and expressed optimism that the Registrar would reconsider the earlier decision.

"We must say that the Registrar received us very well and we have had very cordial and extensive discussions with him. There is no reason to refuse the registration of the name and we have agreed that he will now review his decision. Before the end of the week, he will get back to us with his final decision on the matter," he said.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties had earlier rejected an application to reserve the name Linda Mwananchi Party of Kenya, citing Section 8 of the Political Parties Act. The Registrar said the proposed name closely resembled already reserved political slogans, including Linda Mkenya and Boresha Kenya, and raised public interest concerns.

The latest move marks a shift in the political trajectory of the Linda Mwananchi movement, which was initially launched as a pressure group within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) by leaders opposed to the party's cooperation agreement with President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration.

The movement emerged after internal divisions rocked ODM, with one faction supporting the broad-based arrangement with the government while another insisted the party should remain firmly in the opposition.

Among the prominent figures associated with the movement are Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, who have consistently argued that ODM should maintain its identity as an opposition party.

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Earlier attempts to register the Linda Mwananchi name were themselves mired in controversy after an application was lodged by an individual not affiliated with the movement. The group's leaders distanced themselves from that application and formally petitioned the Registrar to reject it, warning that the use of the name without their consent could mislead members of the public and exploit the movement's political goodwill. The Registrar subsequently declined the application.

The renewed push to secure the name comes amid growing indications that the Linda Mwananchi faction is preparing to chart an independent political course following its fallout with the ODM leadership over the party's direction and relationship with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Should the Registrar reverse the earlier decision, the group would proceed with the next legal steps required under the Political Parties Act before it can be fully registered as a political party.