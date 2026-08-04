Sudan: TSC Member, Chief of Staff Affirms Armed Forces' Victory Despite All Forces of Evil Against Sudan

Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Chief of Staff of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Yasser Al-Atta, affirmed that the Armed Forces and supporting forces are achieving victory in the Battle of Dignity despite all forces of evil mobilizing against the country, stressing that the Sudanese Armed Forces are a national institution.

Al-Atta refuted the arguments put forward by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to ignite the war in Sudan, including the claim of "State 56," criticizing the militia's approach of fueling discord among tribes and local communities in the country.

This came during his inspection visit to the Revolutionary Awakening (Sahwa) Council forces in Omdurman on Monday, as part of assessing the forces' readiness and preparations for the coming phase.

Al-Atta praised the national positions of the Revolutionary Awakening Council, commending its role in supporting national causes. He described Sheikh Musa Hilal as a national figure for all Sudanese people, affirming that he has a record of historic positions in serving the nation and defending its security and stability.

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He pointed out that Sudan's enemies have sought to distort its history and falsify facts, stressing that the national positions adopted by Sheikh Musa Hilal, along with other patriotic Sudanese, contributed to thwarting those schemes and attempts aimed at undermining Sudan and its unity.

The Chief of Staff affirmed that all forces will move toward the various combat fronts in the coming phase to continue carrying out their national duty in confronting the rebel militia, stressing the importance of raising levels of readiness and preparedness.