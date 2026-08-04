South Africa: Media Alert - Committee to Be Briefed By Dbsa On the Implementation of Tourism Infrastructure Projects

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism will tomorrow be briefed by the Development Bank of Southern Africa on progress made on the implementation of tourism infrastructure projects since the last interaction with the committee. The committee will also adopt its draft third term programme.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 4 August 2026

Time: 10:00 - 13:00

Venue: Zoom Virtual Platform and on You Tube

Parliamentary committees are open to the media and the public. Journalists wishing to cover these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) should send their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi on email mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists must send these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA

Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA