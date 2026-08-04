Uganda: Chris Obore - Court to Rule On Bail On September 9

Kampala — The Anti-Corruption Court has set September 9, 2026, to rule on bail applications filed by former Parliament Director of Communications and Public Affairs Chris Obore and six co-accused facing charges of embezzlement, causing financial loss and money laundering linked to the alleged misappropriation of billions of shillings at Parliament.

Justice Michael Elubu fixed the ruling date on Monday after hearing six of the seven applications. He directed the applicants to file written submissions by August 7, the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) to respond by August 14, and any rejoinders by August 19. The remaining application, filed by Emmanuel Okwi, will be heard on August 6 after the court found that he had not presented all the required documents. The ruling means the accused will remain on remand pending the court's decision.

At the start of the proceedings, Justice Elubu observed that the seven applications were based on largely similar grounds and directed the most senior defence lawyers to present them according to seniority. He also instructed counsel to first tender supporting documents, including passports, proof of residence and details of proposed sureties. The first application was presented on behalf of Parliamentary SACCO Chief Executive Officer Methods Mureebe by lawyer Apollo Makubuya.

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He argued that his client has a constitutional right to bail, a fixed residence in Sonde, Mukono Municipality, and medical conditions requiring regular treatment. Mureebe presented his passport, National Identity Card, Local Council introduction letter, and medical records in support of the application. His proposed sureties included Rubaabo County MP Mathias Mwesigwa, Rukungiri District Woman MP Mary Paula Turyahikayo Kebirungi, Ministry of Finance Commissioner Ambrose Promise, Makerere University Professor Nazarius Mbona Tumwesigye and his wife, Florence Nankabirwa Kabanda, a Principal Nursing Officer at Parliament.

The court also heard the application of former Director of Human Resource Daniel Adilo, represented by Alfred Oryem Okello. The defence said the 38-year-old, who was interdicted last Friday, has a permanent residence in Najjera and submitted his passport, land title and valuation report. His sureties included his father, Francis Ojede Peter, Executive Director of the Uganda National Cultural Centre; his uncle, Dr. Emmy Okello, a senior cardiologist at the Uganda Heart Institute; Apac County MP Bernard Otim Malunzi; and his aunt, Stella Ayee Adongo, a technical adviser with an international organisation.

Lawyer Richard Omongole represented Chris Obore, telling court that the former communications director has permanent residences in Mukono and Bukedea districts. He presented a certificate of title for Obore's Bukedea property and a valuation report for his Mukono residence, arguing that his client has sufficient ties to Uganda and would comply with any bail conditions. Obore's proposed sureties were his sister Jennifer Agwal, Bukedea MP David Okware Bechaam, Bukedea LCV Chairperson Simon Ongura, Kampala Capital City Authority Outdoor Advertising Manager Ibrahim Ogaram and Makerere University Business School lecturer Anthony Kirara.

During the hearing, Obore attempted to raise concerns that investigators from the Inspectorate of Government had visited his rented premises using government vehicles. However, Justice Elubu stopped the submission, directing counsel to confine their arguments to the bail application. Rajab Kaaya also sought bail, with his lawyers telling court that the 44-year-old has permanent residences in Kyebando and Masanafu. He presented his passport, National Identity Card and property documents. His proposed sureties included his brother Hajj Rajab Kaaya, Hoima West MP Ismail Kasule, businessman and National Council of Sports Board member Hajj Galiwango Zubair, and engineer Johnson Owere.

Former Executive Secretary to the Speaker Leonard Okema also applied for bail through lawyer Joseph Angule. The defence said Okema resides in Kyengera Town Council and was willing to deposit the title for his residence in Busiro. His proposed sureties included his elder sister Christine Lanyero of the Ministry of Health, senior auditor Gloria Opinya, his father-in-law Moses Draku of the Amnesty Commission, his brother Daniel Oweka and Chua East MP John Calvin Okoya.

The defence argued that all the applicants have constitutional rights to bail, fixed places of residence, substantial sureties and no intention of absconding. The Inspectorate of Government, represented by lawyers led by Daisy Acio, opposed the applications, arguing that investigations are still ongoing and that several of the accused could interfere with witnesses, many of whom are Parliament employees.

The prosecution also challenged some of the supporting documents. It argued that Mureebe's land title contained unclear encumbrances, questioned the suitability of some of his sureties, and said documents relating to one of Obore's proposed sureties, Bukedea LCV Chairperson Simon Ongura, had not been disclosed to the State. It further argued that some valuation reports and property documents submitted by Rajab Kaaya were incomplete.

The State also argued that Mureebe remains the Chief Executive Officer of the Parliamentary SACCO despite the charges against him and could therefore interfere with witnesses. Prosecutors further told court that Adilo faces charges of embezzling Shs14 billion, in addition to joint charges of causing financial loss involving Shs27 billion and money laundering involving Shs10 billion. Kaaya is accused of embezzling Shs2.1 billion, while Okema is charged with embezzling Shs3.4 billion alongside the joint counts.

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Justice Elubu questioned the prosecution's claim that the accused were likely to interfere with witnesses, asking what evidence supported that assertion. He also sought clarification after the State informed the court that investigations remain incomplete and requested about one month to conclude them. During the hearing, Mureebe confirmed that he has not been interdicted and remains Chief Executive Officer of the Parliamentary SACCO. The judge also queried several property documents presented by the applicants and their sureties, including jointly owned properties for which powers of attorney had not been provided.

At the close of the hearing, Justice Elubu directed all parties to comply with the filing schedule ahead of his September 9 ruling. According to the prosecution, all the accused, except Mureebe, received funds intended for Parliament's donations and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities but failed to implement the programmes, causing a financial loss of Shs27.201 billion to the Government of Uganda. Obore, Adilo, Okema, Rajab Kaaya Ssemalulu, Vincent Otebata and Mureebe also face charges of money laundering.