Rwanda: Labour Mobility Policy Must Move Beyond Paper

editorial

A well-managed labour mobility system is no longer a luxury for countries seeking to create jobs, develop skills and strengthen economic resilience.

As global demand for skilled workers continues to grow, a comprehensive labour mobility policy can help citizens access safe employment opportunities abroad while ensuring the benefits flow back home.

That is why Parliament's recent scrutiny of the National Labour Mobility Policy is timely. Although the policy was adopted in 2019, several of its key commitments remain unimplemented.

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Seven years later, the absence of a clear implementation roadmap has left critical gaps that continue to deny the country the full economic and social benefits of organised labour migration.

The findings are difficult to ignore. Licensed overseas recruitment agencies are yet to be established, leaving room for unscrupulous brokers who exploit desperate job seekers.

A dedicated legal framework to regulate labour mobility is still missing, while key bilateral labour agreements have not been renewed.

At the same time, technical and vocational training has not been sufficiently aligned with international labour market demands, limiting the competitiveness of young professionals seeking opportunities abroad.

The policy's incomplete implementation also represents a missed economic opportunity. Diaspora remittances have grown significantly in recent years, yet mechanisms to channel those funds into productive investment remain underdeveloped.

A financial literacy programme intended to help families invest remittances instead of relying solely on household consumption has also not materialised.

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Fully implementing the policy would address many of these challenges. Regulated recruitment agencies would improve worker protection and reduce trafficking risks.

A dedicated legal framework would create certainty for employers, training institutions and recruitment organisations.

Better alignment between education and global labour market needs would produce a workforce that is more competitive internationally. Stronger investment channels could transform remittances into capital for businesses, innovation and job creation.

Labour mobility should not be viewed simply as an employment programme but as a national development strategy. When properly managed, it creates opportunities for individuals, supports families, attracts foreign income and builds valuable skills that returning workers bring back home.

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The policy has already been written. What is needed now is decisive implementation. The roadmap requested by Parliament should become the turning point that transforms good intentions into measurable results.