Rwanda: Energy Drinks - the Buzz That Hides Exhaustion

opinion

Energy drinks are marketed as a quick solution for tiredness, promising alertness, focus and endurance. But they do not provide energy in the way many people assume. Instead, they hide exhaustion by blocking the brain's signal that tells you to rest.

An energy drink is a non-alcoholic beverage sold in a can, bottle or as a small concentrated shot. It is formulated around a high dose of added caffeine, typically more than 150 milligrams per litre, and usually combined with sugar or sweeteners, taurine, guarana, B vitamins and herbal extracts.

The caffeine content is what separates energy drinks from tea, coffee and ordinary soft drinks. It is why they are treated differently and sold not as refreshments, but as stimulants.

Throughout the day, a chemical called adenosine builds up in the brain and signals that the body is getting tired. Caffeine blocks its signals, creating a temporary feeling of alertness. But the exhaustion does not disappear; it is only delayed, and the need for rest catches up later.

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The hidden cost

For most people, the effects are not severe. They may include a racing heart, shaky hands, stomach discomfort or disrupted sleep. More serious reactions, such as dangerous heart rhythms, chest pain and seizures, can also occur, although they are rare and mostly linked to consuming very large amounts.

The harm that affects people the most is less obvious. Caffeine stays in the body for hours. A can taken at 3 p.m can interfere with that night's sleep, and the tiredness caused by poor sleep can become the reason for another can the following day. Over time, this creates a cycle that develops gradually and often goes unnoticed.

There is also sugar, with many energy drinks containing as much as ordinary soft drinks in an acidic liquid that can wear away tooth enamel. For people who consume them daily for months, stopping suddenly may bring headaches, mental fog and a low mood.

These withdrawal symptoms can make it harder to quit and may push them back to regular use.

Who should avoid them?

Children and teenagers should avoid energy drinks, even though they are often the focus of advertising. Pregnant women should also avoid them, as should people with known heart rhythm problems or uncontrolled blood pressure.

People living with anxiety should be cautious because caffeine can worsen their symptoms. Those already struggling with sleep may end up using energy drinks to fight tiredness, while the caffeine continues to affect their sleep.

Anyone taking medication should consult their doctor, as caffeine can interfere with more medicines than many people realise.

Mixing energy drinks with alcohol is another risk. Many people believe a can of energy drink can help them sober up before driving, but it cannot. Studies have found that caffeine does not improve reaction time or driving performance. It only takes away the feeling of drowsiness that would have told someone to stop. You feel fine, but you are not fine.

When to cut back

For a healthy adult, about 400 milligrams of caffeine a day from all sources, including coffee, tea, cola and energy drinks, is the general limit. For young people, the limit is much lower because it depends on body weight.

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A teenager weighing about 45 kilograms reaches it at around 110 milligrams, which is one ordinary can, and sometimes less.

Some products contain about 50 milligrams of caffeine, while others contain more than 500 milligrams. Although labels provide this information, many people do not read them or understand what the numbers mean.

People who drink energy drinks regularly should count their total caffeine intake, stop by early afternoon, choose sugar-free options if they drink them, and never mix them with alcohol.

Those trying to reduce consumption should do so gradually over a week or two because stopping suddenly can bring headaches.

Persistent palpitations, chest pain, fainting, or seizures should be treated as warning signs that require medical attention, not as a reason to try a different energy drink brand.

The author is a medical doctor and a passionate public health advocate.