Rwanda: The Kindness That Defined Donatille Mukabalisa's Leadership

opinion

The passing of Rt. Hon. Senator Donatille Mukabalisa is not only a great loss to her family, the Liberal Party (PL), and the Parliament of Rwanda, but also to all those who had the privilege of working with her and learning from her exemplary leadership.

For me, her passing is deeply personal. Having lived and worked under her incomparable leadership, I count myself among the many whose lives were transformed by her wisdom, humility, kindness, and unwavering commitment to serving others.

I first came to know Hon. Mukabalisa as a member of the Liberal Party, which I joined in 2006. Like many young party members, I admired her vision, integrity, and ability to unite people around shared values. As Secretary General and later President of the Liberal Party, her leadership was never about personal recognition; it was about strengthening institutions, empowering people, and advancing the values of democracy, dialogue, and national unity.

My admiration for her grew even stronger when I had the opportunity to serve as a staff member of the Parliament of Rwanda during her tenure as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. Working within an institution under her leadership gave me the privilege of witnessing her leadership not from afar, but from within. Every day, she demonstrated that true leadership is measured not by authority or position, but by the ability to inspire, listen, and serve.

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One of the qualities that distinguished Hon. Mukabalisa was her extraordinary kindness. Despite occupying one of the highest offices in the country, she remained remarkably humble and approachable. She treated everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of their position or status. Whether addressing senior officials, parliamentary staff, support personnel, or visitors, she made each person feel valued.

Her kindness was genuine. It was reflected not only in her words but also in her actions. She cared deeply about the well-being of staff members, often taking the time to encourage, advise, and motivate those around her. She celebrated our achievements, stood by us during difficult moments, and constantly reminded us that professionalism should always be accompanied by compassion and respect for others. Many of us felt that she was not only our institutional leader but also a mentor who genuinely wanted to see each of us grow personally and professionally.

As Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Hon. Mukabalisa led the institution with wisdom, fairness, and remarkable composure. Under her leadership, the Chamber of Deputies became an institution characterized by mutual respect and effective collaboration. She fostered an environment in which different perspectives could be expressed respectfully while keeping the national interest above all else. Her calm demeanor, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to consensus-building earned her admiration across political lines.

Her leadership extended far beyond Parliament. As President of the Liberal Party, she embodied the principles of servant leadership. She remained close to party members at every level, listening to their concerns, encouraging young leaders, and promoting unity within the party.

Beyond her official responsibilities, Hon. Mukabalisa possessed an exceptional human touch. She attended social events with sincerity, shared in the joys and sorrows of ordinary citizens, and celebrated important milestones with people from all walks of life.

Personally, she shaped my understanding of leadership. From her, I learned that humility is not a weakness but a strength; that authority earns respect when exercised with kindness; that listening is as important as speaking; and that serving others is the highest expression of leadership. Her advice, encouragement, and example continue to influence how I approach my own professional responsibilities and interactions with others.

Hon. Mukabalisa leaves behind a legacy that cannot be measured solely by the laws passed during her tenure or the institutions she led. Her greatest legacy lies in the countless lives she touched, the values she embodied, and the example she set for future generations of leaders. She showed us that excellence and humility can coexist, that courage can be expressed with gentleness, and that true leadership is rooted in integrity, service, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to one's country.

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As we bid farewell to this remarkable leader, we also celebrate a life devoted to Rwanda and its people. Her kindness has left an everlasting mark on our hearts. Her wisdom will continue to guide us, her example will continue to inspire us, and her legacy will live on in the institutions she strengthened, the people she mentored, and the nation she served with such distinction.

Thank you, Hon. Senator Donatille Mukabalisa, for leading with grace, serving with humility, and loving your country and its people wholeheartedly.

The writer is a member of the Liberal Party and a former staff member of the Parliament.