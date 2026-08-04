Ghana, Morocco Deepen Bilateral Cooperation

Ghana and Morocco have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade, agriculture, investment, renewable energy and regional peace.

The renewed pledge was made during Morocco's National Day celebration, marking the 27th anniversary of the enthronement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

The colourful reception, hosted by the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Imane Ouaadil, took place in Accra.

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It brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders, business executives, development partners and the Moroccan community in Ghana.

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Delivering a keynote address on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, conveyed the warm congratulations of the President and the people of Ghana to King Mohammed VI, the Royal Family and the people of Morocco.

He praised Morocco's transformation under the King's leadership over the past 27 years, noting that the country had made significant strides in economic diversification, infrastructure development, renewable energy, food security and regional stability.

Mr Ibrahim emphasised that Morocco had emerged as one of Africa's leading economies, adding that the long-standing friendship between Ghana and Morocco was rooted in shared Pan-African values, mutual respect and cooperation dating back to 1960 and the Casablanca Group.

He noted that both countries continued to collaborate within the African Union and the United Nations to promote peace, security and sustainable development across the continent.

Touching on economic relations, Mr Ibrahim said trade, investment and cultural exchanges between the two countries were steadily growing.

He cited the second session of the Ghana-Morocco Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation, held in July 2026, as a key milestone that had strengthened bilateral relations through the signing of new agreements in critical sectors.

In her remarks, Mrs Ouaadil said the celebration was not only to commemorate Throne Day but also to reflect on Morocco's development journey under King Mohammed VI.

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She said over the past 27 years, Morocco had strengthened democratic institutions, expanded social protection programmes, invested heavily in modern infrastructure and promoted sustainable economic growth.

The ambassador stated that since Morocco rejoined the African Union in 2017, it had remained committed to South-South cooperation, driven by the belief that Africa's development should be led by Africans.

She said relations between Ghana and Morocco had grown stronger following King Mohammed VI's visit to Accra in 2017.

Mrs Ouaadil disclosed that the recent meeting of the Joint Cooperation Commission reviewed progress in energy, agriculture and trade, and announced plans to establish a Ghana-Morocco Economic and Investment Forum to boost private sector collaboration.

She added that Morocco would continue to support Ghana's food security efforts through fertiliser initiatives and agricultural cooperation.

The ambassador also expressed appreciation to Ghana for its support for Morocco's autonomy initiative on the Sahara issue and reaffirmed her country's commitment to building a prosperous future with Ghana.