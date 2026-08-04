Ghana: August 6 Helicopter Crash - Govt Pays Compensation to Dependants

The government has presented a comprehensive compensation and support package to the families of victims of the August 6, 2025 fatal helicopter crash.

At a solemn ceremony led by President John Dramani Mahama at the Presidency in Accra, dependants of four civilian victims received compensation packages of GH¢1.8 million each.

For the five adult children of the fifth civilian victim, Alhaji Muniru Limuna, the government established fixed deposit accounts, with GH¢1 million paid into each account.

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Separate compensation packages were also presented to the children of the three military personnel who lost their lives in the crash.

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The compensation for the civilian victims was determined by the High Court under the Workmen's Compensation Act, 1963 (Act 174), while those for the military personnel were based on the Armed Forces Regulations, 1992 (L.I. 1546).

Presenting the packages, President Mahama said the government's responsibility went beyond financial compensation and included ensuring the long-term welfare of the affected families.

"Every affected family has been enrolled onto the Premier Plan of Nationwide Health Insurance, the scheme's highest level of healthcare coverage," he said.

"This package provides an annual healthcare value of GH¢3 million across all dependants and grants access to 942 accredited healthcare providers throughout Ghana."

The President said the government also recognised education as one of the most important investments it could make in securing the future of the children of the victims.

He announced that Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) scholarships had been secured for all affected persons of school-going age for the 2025/2026 academic year and beyond.

Additionally, he said a Children's Support Fund had been established, stressing that the initiative was not merely an act of charity but a national responsibility.

"This fund is not an act of charity; it is a solemn national obligation to our fallen heroes," President Mahama said.

Addressing the bereaved families, the President acknowledged that no amount of financial support could fully take away their pain.

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"But I hope this ceremony reassures you that your nation, Ghana, the nation they faithfully served, remains grateful, remembers their sacrifice and will continue to stand in solidarity with you," he said.

Following the crash, the government established a committee chaired by Dr Julius Debrah and Dr Valerie Sawyer to oversee the management of the Children's Support Fund.

By the end of October, the fund had attracted more than GH¢10 million in contributions from corporate organisations and public institutions, in addition to a government contribution of GH¢8.4 million.

The August 6 crash claimed the lives of several senior government officials and military officers.

The civilian victims were Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Minister of Defence; Dr Alhaji Murtala Ibrahim Mohammed, Minister of Environment; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); and Samuel Aboagye, a former parliamentary candidate.

The military personnel who died were Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manaen Twum Ampadu and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.