Ghana: Review Minerals Royalty Framework - Chamber of Mines

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, has reiterated calls for the government to review the current minerals royalty framework to strengthen Ghana's mineral revenue regime.

He explained that the proposed reforms would enable the country to capture a fair share of the additional value generated during periods of high mineral prices, while maintaining a competitive environment for investment.

"A modern and progressive royalty structure will ensure that both the state and investors benefit fairly during periods of high commodity prices," he stated.

Dr Ashigbey made the remarks on Saturday at the Inter-Mines First Aid and Safety Competition held at Kenyasi No. 1 in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

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The competition brought together five mining companies Newmont Ahafo Mine, Asanko Gold Ghana, AngloGold Ashanti, Perseus Mining Ghana, and another participant to demonstrate their preparedness and commitment to safety standards.

He further underscored the need for the enactment of a comprehensive Minerals Revenue Management Act.

According to him, such legislation should establish clear rules for the collection, allocation, management, and utilisation of mineral revenues at both national and local levels.

"Transparency builds trust. Accountability builds confidence. The windfall the government is receiving from high gold prices should be channelled into heritage funds for future generations and into a stability fund," he said.

Dr Ashigbey also urged mining companies to prioritise safety in their operations to protect lives and property.

"Let us renew our commitment to making safety our first priority and a permanent culture. Let us continue building strong communities and ensuring responsible mining. Let us work together to ensure that mining communities receive a fair share of the wealth generated from their lands," he added.

The General Manager of Newmont Ahafo South Mine, Mr Alex Kofi Annin, described the competition as an important platform for strengthening first aid capabilities and promoting safety excellence across the mining industry.

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He noted that Newmont places the highest premium on safety, explaining that risks are assessed before work begins, critical controls are verified, equipment is inspected, and employees are empowered to make safe decisions.

Mr Annin further disclosed that Newmont Ahafo South is celebrating 20 years of commercial production, describing it as "a milestone that allows us to reflect on two decades of partnership, growth, innovation, and shared prosperity."