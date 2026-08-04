Sudan: Maternal and Child Health Crisis Deepens in Jebel Marra, Darfur

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A severe shortage of hospitals and health centres continues to threaten the lives of mothers and children across the Jebel Marra region of Darfur. As a result, communities are left to rely on their own strength and endurance to reach the nearest medical help.

Carried for Kilometres to Reach Care

In many remote villages, residents carry pregnant women on their shoulders over long distances to reach the nearest medical facility. Hospitals and clinics often lie many kilometres away. Transport remains limited, and roads are extremely difficult to navigate. Consequently, women experiencing obstructed or complicated labour frequently cannot access lifesaving care in time. Local communities report that dozens of mothers have died while travelling from their villages toward the nearest health facility.

A Community Effort to Save a Life

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A video documented by DNHR shows groups of women, men, and young people carrying a pregnant woman toward a distant clinic so she can receive assistance during childbirth. This footage captures the painful reality facing women in conflict-affected communities, where adequate maternal healthcare remains largely out of reach.

An Urgent Appeal

DNHR urgently appeals to United Nations agencies, international humanitarian organisations, donors, and health partners to intervene. This means establishing and equipping hospitals, maternity wards, and primary healthcare centres throughout Jebel Marra. In addition, immediate assistance is needed to provide trained midwives, emergency obstetric care, ambulances, essential medicines, and reliable referral systems.

DNHR Position

Access to maternal and child healthcare is a fundamental human right. Therefore, DNHR calls for urgent action to prevent further avoidable deaths and protect mothers and children across Jebel Marra. DNHR also urges the international community to treat this crisis with the same urgency given to other humanitarian emergencies unfolding across Sudan.