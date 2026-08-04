South Africa: Home Affairs Launches Online Service to Locate Nearest Participating Bank Branch

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber, on Monday launched a new online service that makes it easier for South Africans to find their nearest participating bank branch to apply for a Smart ID Card.

Available at myhomeaffairsonline.dha.gov.za, the new platform enables citizens to instantly locate participating bank branches across South Africa, the Department of Home Affairs said in a statement.

As additional branches join the department's digital partnership with the banking sector, they will automatically be added to the website in real time, ensuring South Africans always have access to the latest information.

The launch comes as the department's digital partnership continues to expand rapidly.

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South Africans can now access Smart ID services through 372 participating bank branches across the country, making it easier than ever before to replace the fraud-prone green barcoded ID book with the secure Smart ID Card.

Since the digital partnership was launched on 9 March 2026, more than half a million South Africans have applied for Smart ID Cards through participating bank branches, demonstrating growing demand for a simpler, faster and more secure way of accessing Home Affairs services.

"This new online service makes it easier than ever for South Africans to find their nearest participating bank branch and switch to the secure Smart ID Card. Every reform we implement should make our services easier to access, and this is another practical step towards achieving that goal," Schreiber said.

He was speaking during the Home Affairs digital partnership media event with FNB at Canal Walk in Cape Town on Monday.

The Minister encouraged every South African still using the fraud-prone green barcoded ID book to make the switch to the secure Smart ID Card by using the new online service to find their nearest participating bank branch.

"More than half a million South Africans have already made the switch from the fraud-prone green barcoded ID book through our banking partners.

"It has never been easier to join them. Home Affairs @ home is about bringing our services closer to where people live, work and bank, so that secure Home Affairs services fit into the lives of South Africans instead of expecting South Africans to fit into ours. That is how we will continue delivering dignity for all," the Minister said.