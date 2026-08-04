Botswana: Modiakgotla Turns Gospel Teachings Into Inspirational Books

Molepolole — Despite being in her early 70s, Kgomotsego Modiakgotla of Mokgalo Ward in Molepolole remains unwavering in her mission to spread the gospel.

After years of preaching from house to house and sharing messages of faith with local communities, the devoted Apostolic Faith Mission deaconess has now compiled her sermons and teachings into a book titled: The Golden Diary of a Christian Mother.

Modiakgotla explained that the inspiration behind the book came from her daily devotional writings, which she had been compiling over the years. Encouragement from fellow church members, Fatima Selaledi and Isabella Makgatswane, also played a major role in the project.Both recognised the spritual value of her handwritten scripts and advised her to publish them.

"I love writing every day, and I was encouraged to put my writings into a booklet format so that I could expand my mission of spreading the gospel. A book can reach a wider audience, allowing more people to read and understand the word of God," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Modiakgotla further described her life as centred around the gospel, adding that her vision is to continue teaching people about God while producing more inspirational booklets.

"The book seeks to teach non-believers about repentance, living according to God's will, and understanding His purpose for humanity. It caters for everyone, both the elderly and the youth. I also write to help the church understand what God expects from His people," she said.

She acknowledged that compiling years of handwritten scriptures into a single publication was a lengthy and demanding process. Funding the publication of the book also proved to be one of her greatest challenges.

Modiakgotla said her passion for God has remained deeply rooted in her spirit since she was born again, and, despite at her age, her zeal for spreading the gospel continues to grow.

"I love serving God through preaching His word. I constantly read the Bible and write down what I learn. Whenever I see people repenting, I gather them to evangelise. Sometimes I visit schools, clinics, and even invite neighbours to worship and pray together at home. After sharing the word, I rewrite the teachings so I do not forget them. Eventually, the scriptures become enough to compile into a book," she revealed.

She appealed to government authorities to support local authors by purchasing their books for schools, stating that the initiative would help writers earn an income while encouraging a reading culture among students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Botswana Books By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Reading books is better than constantly browsing the Internet, where attention is easily distracted. A book can be read, preserved, and passed from one generation to another," she noted.

She encouraged young people to develop a love for reading, noting that it refreshes the mind and steers people away from unproductive habits.

Addressing aspiring writers of Christian literature who may feel incapable of expressing themselves, Modiakgotla urged them to trust in God and remain steadfast in their calling.

"I encourage them to continue spreading the word of God, just as Matthew 28 commands us to go into the world and preach the gospel to all nations. They should not lose hope because God gives us the strength and direction we need," she said.

Modiakgotla explained that the design of the book cover carried a symbolic message. She said the blend of purple and lilac colours was intentionally chosen to reflect spirituality, grace, compassion, and the sacred role of motherhood within the Christian faith.

"Purple is associated with royalty, wisdom, dignity, and spirituality, while lilac symbolises grace, peace, tenderness, and compassion. Together, these

BOPA