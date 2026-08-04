Algeria: President Tebboune Arrives At National Army Club

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defence, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, arrived on Tuesday at the National Army Club in Beni Messous, Algiers.

President Tebboune is chairing a ceremony honoring retired members of the People's National Army (PNA) who served in the National Liberation Army (ALN), as well as the families of martyrs of national duty, the disabled, and those wounded in the fight against terrorism.

The ceremony marks the celebration of the National Day of the People's National Army (PNA), observed annually on August 4.

Upon his arrival at the National Army Club, the President of the Republic was received by General Saïd Chanegriha, Minister Delegate to the Minister of National Defence and Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA).

After listening to the national anthem, President Tebboune reviewed military detachments that rendered him a ceremonial salute, before greeting senior officers and high-ranking PNA officials.

August 4 was instituted as National PNA Day by the President of the Republic in recognition of the military's pivotal role in nation-building, preserving national unity, and defending territorial integrity and national sovereignty.