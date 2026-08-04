Angola: Trade Between Angola and China Reaches USD 10.8 Billion

Luanda — Angola and China recorded a trade volume of USD 10.8 billion in the first quarter of the current year, a figure expected to reach USD 20.8 billion by December, the Chinese ambassador to the country, Zhang Bin, revealed on Monday, in Luanda.

He was speaking at the end of an audience granted to him by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Adão de Almeida, which served as an opportunity to assess bilateral relations.

The diplomat informed the press that in 2025 trade reached USD 20.8 billion and given the fact that trade volume had already recorded USD 10.8 billion in the first quarter of the current year alone, growth is expected by the end of the year.

He stated that there is growing interest among Chinese companies and investors in developing projects in Angola.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In this regard, he noted that several Chinese business delegations have visited Angola aiming to assess investment opportunities, at a time when economic relations between the two nations are showing positive progress.

In the realm of mobility, Zhang Bin revealed that the Chinese Embassy in Angola issued over 3,000 visas to Angolan citizens during the first six months of the current year.

According to the diplomat, the said figure represents significant growth compared to the post-COVID-19 pandemic period and reflects the increase in contact between the two peoples.

For Zhang Bin, the increase in visa issuance reflects the strengthening of exchanges and highlights the deepening ties of friendship and cooperation between Angola and China.

On the other hand, the ambassador noted that the meeting also provided an opportunity to review cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies and reach new understandings to strengthen the parliamentary and institutional partnership.

According to him, Angola and China agreed to step up high-level visits between parliamentary leaders, enhance exchanges between specialized committees, as well as to promote experience sharing in the areas of governance and parliamentary oversight.

Relations between the two countries are strategic in nature and are grounded in robust economic, trade and investment cooperation, with a particular focus on infrastructure.