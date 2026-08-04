Angola: Government Guarantees Support for Families of Cuanza-Sul Road Accident Victims

Luanda — A multi-sector support commission was established on Monday to assist the families of the deceased and the survivors of the accident on National Road (EN) 100 in Cuanza-Sul province, which resulted in 22 deaths and 12 injuries.

According to Cuanza-Sul Provincial Governor Eugénio Laborinho, the commission is led by the province's Deputy Governor for the Political, Social, and Economic Sector, Clara Vieira Tavares.

The governor spoke during the transfer to Luanda of four seriously injured victims from Monday's accident, which involved a collision between a passenger bus and a motorcycle carrying fuel, sparking a fire.

He explained that one of the multisectoral commission's tasks is to ensure the technical-scientific identification of the victims prior to official notification of their families and subsequent legal procedures.

Eugénio Laborinho stated that the causes of the accident have yet to be determined, although there are indications of alleged negligence on the part of the motorcycle rider.

The governor described the accident as a tragedy and expressed deep dismay at the death toll. MAM/SJ/DP/DOJ