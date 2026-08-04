Angola: World Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 - Angolan Heliane Wins Bronze

2 August 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan athlete Heliane Caio won, on Saturday (01), the bronze medal in the Ne-Waza discipline, in the +70 kg category, at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

As the current African title-holder and 2022 world champion, Heliane Caio secured Angola's first medal in the competition, which runs from the 1st to the 9th of August.

With this achievement, the athlete once again demonstrates her high competitive level and confirmed her status among the best in the sport.

In a statement, the Angolan Jiu-Jitsu and Associated Disciplines Federation congratulated the athlete on her performance and reinforced its confidence that the national delegation will continue to fight for more podium finishes throughout the competition.

Angola is participating with 15 athletes across the master, adult, youth, under-14, 16, 18, and under-21 categories.

The World Championship brings together more than 1,500 athletes.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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