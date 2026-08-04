Somalia: Somali Army Chief Closes Advanced Training for Elite Danab Commandos

Mogadishu — Somalia's army chief, Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, on Tuesday presided over the graduation of an elite unit of the 16th Danab Special Forces Brigade after the troops completed advanced training at the Ballidogle military base.

The programme, supported by Somalia's international partners, particularly the United States, was designed to enhance the commandos' tactical skills, operational capabilities and readiness for special operations, military officials said.

Addressing the graduating troops, Mohamud praised their discipline and commitment throughout the course, urging them to apply their newly acquired skills in defending civilians and combating militant groups.

He also thanked the instructors, military officers and international partners who contributed to the training, commending their efforts to strengthen the professionalism and effectiveness of the Somali National Army.

The graduation forms part of broader efforts to improve the operational readiness of the U.S.-trained Danab Special Forces, which have played a leading role in Somalia's campaign against the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group Al-Shabaab.