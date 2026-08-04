Somalia: Somali Army Chief Visits Special Forces Training Academy in Mogadishu

4 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's army chief, Major General Ibrahim Mohamed Mohamud, visited the General Gordon Military Training School in Mogadishu on Tuesday to inspect the training of elite Somali special forces, military officials said.

Mohamud was received by the commander of the Special Forces, Major General Adan Mohamed Omar, who briefed him on the overall status of the academy and the progress of ongoing training programmes.

During the visit, the army chief assessed the quality of instruction, troop preparedness and efforts to strengthen the operational readiness of the units undergoing training.

He praised the soldiers for their commitment, discipline and dedication to defending the country, according to a military statement.

Mohamud also met instructors and senior officers at the academy, commending their role in improving the professional skills and capabilities of the Somali National Army.

The visit concluded with demonstrations by trainees showcasing tactical exercises and combat skills, which officials said reflected the progress of the training programme.

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