Somalia: Military Experts Meet in Mogadishu Ahead of Aussom Defence Chiefs Summit

4 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Military experts from countries contributing troops to the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) opened a meeting in Mogadishu on Tuesday to prepare for an upcoming gathering of defence chiefs, officials said.

The meeting focused on drafting a joint operational plan to implement decisions adopted at the recent extraordinary summit of AUSSOM troop-contributing countries held in Kampala, Uganda.

Participants also discussed accelerating military operations against Al-Shabaab, strengthening intelligence sharing and improving coordination of personnel, equipment and logistical support among forces taking part in the mission.

Major General Mohamed Ali Bariise, chairman of the military experts committee, said the proposed plan would enhance cooperation between the Somali National Army, AUSSOM forces and troop-contributing countries.

He said closer coordination was essential to intensify operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked militant group, weaken its operational capabilities and reinforce security in Somalia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

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