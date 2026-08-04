Somalia: Somali Commandos Raid Al-Shabaab Positions in Lower Shabelle

4 August 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's elite Danab Special Forces carried out a planned operation targeting suspected Al-Shabaab positions in villages near Basro, an area between the Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions, military officials said on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted by the 164th Unit of the 16th Danab Brigade and targeted locations allegedly used by the militant group as hideouts and staging areas.

Troops also conducted security sweeps in the surrounding areas as part of efforts to disrupt Al-Shabaab's movements and strengthen security, according to military commanders overseeing the operation.

Officials said the raid formed part of ongoing operations aimed at weakening the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgent group and improving security in areas under government control.

The Danab Special Forces have intensified operations in Lower and Middle Shabelle, where Somali government troops continue campaigns to dismantle Al-Shabaab strongholds and prevent the group from regrouping.

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