Uganda: PFF Says Besigye Out of ICU but Remains in Critical Condition

The People's Front for Freedom (PFF) says Dr Kizza Besigye has been discharged from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Mulago National Referral Hospital but remains in critical condition following his collapse during a court session last week.

Addressing journalists on Monday, PFF Buganda Chairperson Dr Lulume Bayigga said although Besigye had been transferred out of the ICU, he remained too weak to feed himself and was still under close medical observation.

"Dr Besigye has been discharged from the ICU, but his condition is still critical. He cannot feed himself, and even recognising some of the people who visit him takes time," Bayigga said.

Bayigga maintained that Besigye's collapse in court was a consequence of his protest against what the party describes as an unfair judicial process.

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He said Besigye's actions were intended not only to seek justice in his own case but also to defend every Ugandan's right to a fair trial.

The PFF official also revealed that the party, together with other opposition political parties, had written to Deputy Chief Justice Dr Flavian Zeija requesting a meeting to discuss concerns over the handling of Besigye's case.

He said the parties were still awaiting a response from the Judiciary.

Bayigga also welcomed the emergence of a video showing PFF member Sam Mugumya, saying it had given the party hope that he was still alive despite concerns over his whereabouts and condition.

"The video of Sam Mugumya has given us hope that he is alive, but we appeal to the government to release him so he can reunite with his family," Bayigga said.

He called on President Yoweri Museveni to intervene and facilitate Mugumya's release, alleging that he remains in military custody.

The party also appealed to Gen Kahinda Otafiire to support efforts to secure Mugumya's freedom, claiming he was arrested by one of Otafiire's relatives.

PFF said it would continue demanding justice for both Besigye and Mugumya while pursuing dialogue with the Judiciary over what it described as violations of due process.

Dr Besigye collapsed in court last week during his treason trial by Judge Emmanuel Baguma, who had insisted on going ahead with State-appointed lawyers against his wishes.