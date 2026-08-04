Uganda: Over 230 Batwa, Neighbouring Residents Benefit From Free Health Camp in Kisoro

More than 230 members of the Batwa community and residents of Nyagakenke Village in Muramba Sub-county, Kisoro District, received free medical services during a health outreach held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at Gahinga Batwa Village.

The health camp was organised by Save Medical Centre in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Mgahinga Kisoro, Rotaract Club of Mgahinga Kisoro and Volcanoes Safaris Partnership Trust (VSPT).

Sam Ndagije, President of the Rotary Club of Mgahinga Kisoro, said disease prevention is one of Rotary International's key focus areas, noting that good health is essential for community development, economic progress and education.

He said health professionals from the club volunteered to treat common illnesses and provide nutrition education to members of the Nyagakenke community.

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"Rotary's role in peacebuilding is to bring members of the public together through Rotary clubs to engage in community service and help address local and global challenges," Ndagije said.

Evelyn Semarora of Save Medical Centre and a member of the Rotary Club of Mgahinga Kisoro, said the medical team provided a wide range of services, including general health checks, preventive care, treatment of common diseases, maternal and child health services, immunisation, nutrition assessment, dental and eye screening, health education, counselling and referrals for specialised treatment.

Nyagakenke Village LC1 Chairperson Geoffrey Semivumbi appreciated the partners for extending the health services to the community.

He said residents living near the Batwa community also benefit from initiatives intended for the Batwa because programmes such as medical camps are open to neighbouring residents without discrimination.

"Residents living near the Batwa community also benefit from initiatives meant for the Batwa, including scholastic materials. Medical camps organised for the Batwa are open to neighbouring residents who also access services without discrimination," Semivumbi said.

Micho Nzabonimana, the leader of the Gahinga Batwa community, commended the organisers for bringing healthcare services closer to the people.

He said the outreach helped vulnerable groups, especially elderly people and children, avoid travelling long distances to access medical care.

Beneficiaries thanked Save Medical Centre, Rotary Club of Mgahinga Kisoro, Rotaract Club of Mgahinga Kisoro and VSPT for providing free healthcare services to the community.