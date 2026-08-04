Uganda: Teenage Pregnancies Threaten Nebbi's Netball Talent Pipeline

Nebbi Municipality is losing its budding netball talent to teenage pregnancies, a trend sports administrators say threatens the continuity of the sport and the development of future players for the national team, the She Cranes.

Sports officials in Nebbi say the growing number of teenage pregnancies is undermining efforts to nurture young talent, with many girls dropping out of school and abandoning promising sporting careers.

They warn that unless the challenge is addressed, the district risks losing its pipeline of players for regional and national competitions after years of investment in school sports.

Officials attribute the pregnancies to peer pressure, poverty, lack of parental guidance and limited sports mentorship programmes in schools. They say some girls lack support systems to help them balance education, sports and personal challenges.

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Agness Arombu, a Level Three netball coach with Nebbi Municipal Queens, said several talented girls who received opportunities to study in better schools and develop their sporting careers had abandoned the programmes.

Arombu said she secured sports scholarships for more than 10 girls to study in schools in the central region, including Masaka and Lugazi, but many failed to take advantage of the opportunities.

"We have been sending some girls to study in Masaka, Lugazi and other schools, but they abandon those schools preferring to study from home," Arombu said.

She said only one of the girls who joined schools outside Nebbi is still pursuing education, while the rest have dropped out after becoming pregnant or getting married.

"One of the girls is still at school, but the rest have dropped out because they are pregnant. Others got married but still came back to their parents' homes, which is very disappointing," she said.

Arombu added that among those affected was a highly talented player who had already been identified for the Under-18 She Cranes team but lost the opportunity after becoming pregnant.

Kenneth Owachgiu, who has played and coached netball in Nebbi for 13 years, said mentorship and personal discipline are critical in helping young girls remain focused on their careers.

"What has kept me in the game is self-discipline, commitment and the will to keep on learning because I have appreciated my talent. We need to teach this to the young girls," Owachgiu said.

He said teenage pregnancy remains a major setback for young athletes but can be prevented through proper guidance and responsible decision-making.

"Teenage pregnancy isn't rape where the victim has no choice. Pregnancy among young people can be avoided," he said.

Owachgiu encouraged young netball players to avoid early sexual activity, seek guidance from trusted people and remain focused on education and sports.

Nebbi District Sports Officer Kennedy Anena said inadequate financial support for netball has also contributed to the struggles facing the sport.

He said developing a successful sporting programme requires more than skilled players and coaches, noting that consistent investment is necessary.

"For a game to develop very well, apart from funding, it needs consistent financial support," Anena said.

He added that the sustainability of clubs depends on funding, goodwill, attitude and commitment from stakeholders.

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"Those engaging in netball should first have the love at heart. When you are committed to something, issues like early sex and unwanted behaviours that distract you become avoidable," he said.

Beyond the sporting impact, teenage pregnancy continues to affect education and the livelihoods of young girls in Nebbi.

Records from Nebbi District indicate that teenage pregnancy currently stands at 22.1 percent. Ndhew Sub-county has the highest rate at 26.3 percent, followed by Nebbi Sub-county at 25.8 percent and Parombo Sub-county at 25.2 percent.

Experts warn that the actual figures could be higher in lower local governments with limited access to health facilities.

According to UNICEF's National Strategy Report, Uganda's teenage pregnancy prevalence among girls aged 15 to 19 is estimated at about 24 to 25 percent, meaning roughly one in four adolescent girls has either begun childbearing or is pregnant.