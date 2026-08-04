South Africa: A R2m Promotion That Never Came - General Testifies How Career Unravelled

The State alleges Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula demanded R2m to secure Noel Ndhlovu's promotion in the defence force. When that didn't happen, the retired major general says he was suspended and ultimately overlooked for the job.

The husband of the State's key witness in the corruption and money laundering trial of former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told how the fallout from his wife's dealings with the former minister derailed his military career.

Major General (Retired) Noel Ndhlovu, a senior military doctor who served in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for more than 26 years, testified in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria on Monday that the controversy surrounding his wife, defence contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu, left him suspended and overlooked for what he believed was a certain promotion.

His evidence comes against the backdrop of one of the State's central allegations in the case, that Mapisa-Nqakula sought R2-million from Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure his promotion from deputy Surgeon General to Surgeon General of the SANDF.

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The promotion that never came

According to the State, in September 2018, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu was summoned to Mapisa-Nqakula's home in Bruma, Johannesburg, after being told there was an ancestral message for her.

The State alleges Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu expected another request for money and arrived carrying cash. Instead, it says, Mapisa-Nqakula requested R2-million to secure Noel Ndhlovu's promotion within the SANDF.

According to the State, Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu refused because she believed her...