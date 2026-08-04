South Africa: Why Comrades Marathon Association Doubled Down On Split From KZN Athletics

After months of bitter disputes with KwaZulu-Natal Athletics, members of the Comrades Marathon Association have voted for a 'Comrades-first' approach and not to re-affiliate with the provincial body. However, operating outside the official athletics structure could create practical complications.

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has doubled down on its decision to break away from KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA).

On Saturday, 1 August, more than 1,000 CMA members overwhelmingly voted against re-affiliation with KZNA at a special general meeting.

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The vote marks the latest escalation in a months-long dispute between the organisers of South Africa's most famous road race and the athletics authorities responsible for governing the sport. It has raised concerns about how the centenary edition of the Comrades Marathon will be staged in 2027.

Two resolutions were tabled. The first saw 873 members voting for the "CMA-first approach" option, while 229 members voted for an "accommodative approach", meaning the CMA would continue to satisfy the expectations and requirements of provincial and national athletics structures.

For the second resolution, 694 members voted against re-affiliation with KZNA and 338 voted in favour of re-affiliation.

"Our members have once again confirmed their preference for the CMA to chart its own course," CMA chairperson Mark Leathers said in a statement following the vote.

"We are confident that we have the resources, experience and commitment to continue presenting a world-class event."

Leathers said the board believed members were "engaged, informed and well-placed" to determine...