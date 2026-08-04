South Africa: Bree Street Taxi Rank in Ruins As Nearby R516m Transport Hub Lies Empty

Johannesburg's Bree Street Taxi Rank faces severe decay. Meanwhile, a neighbouring R516m transport hub remains vacant due to disputes, leaving thousands of daily commuters navigating dangerous, crumbling infrastructure.

Part of the concrete benches at the Bree Street Taxi Rank in the Johannesburg CBD, once designed as monuments to commuter patience, now lie in ruins. The benches have been broken in ways that defy physics, as no one can say what force toppled such strong concrete slabs.

The outer wall of the taxi rank, with its back towards Newtown, is wallpapered with notices pleading, "Do Not Urinate Here". But the smell of urine announces itself long before the property comes into view. For years, people have been using the outer wall to urinate rather than brave the conditions in the facility's bathrooms.

For R3, commuters are granted entry into the taxi rank bathrooms. Most of the taps don't run, the toilets don't flush and the lights don't shine. Vandals have stripped the toilet tanks bare, with no tank covers, valves, handles or levers, but somehow still in use. For your R3, you get a flimsy ration of prepared toilet paper.

The lights in parts of the rank have been removed, leaving commuters to navigate by instinct or by the light of their cellphones. This has been the case in many parts of the taxi rank, worsening on the second...