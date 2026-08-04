Namibia: Search for Namibian Woman in UK Continues

The family of missing Namibian Nguvi Mberirua says they are still hoping for "her safe return" as efforts to locate her in the United Kingdom (UK) continue.

Mberirua went viral last week after a TikToker known as 'Jason' filmed her on a metro train in the UK appearing to be disoriented and unwell. She has been living and studying in London for the past few years.

A family member of Mberirua, who's name is known to The Namibian but who declined to be identified, said that the family is hoping for her safe and swift return.

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"We are working closely with relevant authorities to locate her," he said.

He said the family will not be providing further information regarding the ongoing investigations by the UK High Commission and the Ministry of International Relations and Trade.

"At this juncture we are asking for privacy and respect for our family as we navigate this difficult search," he said.

The international relations ministry says it is working to establish Mberirua's last known location to determine how best to assist her and assess the situation.

Ministry executive director Jerobeam Shaanika told The Namibian on Friday that the ministry, through its diplomatic missions and consular services, provides assistance to Namibian citizens abroad who find themselves in distress, including those experiencing mental health challenges.

"This may include establishing contact with local health or social services, liaising with family members, and, where circumstances permit and all legal and logistical requirements have been met, facilitating the individual's return to Namibia," he said.

Shaanika said the ministry does not operate a dedicated programme specifically for Namibians abroad who develop health problems, adding that such cases require specialised attention.

He said the ministry often works with the relevant institutions in the host country that have expertise in the matter.

"The ministry provides broader consular protection as per its mandate, with each case handled on its own merits and in accordance with applicable host country and international legal frameworks," he said, adding that welfare matters are subject to strict confidentiality and privacy considerations.

Namibian influencer Luis Munana on Friday said he had travelled to the London Underground station where Mberirua was last seen in an effort to locate her.

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Munana said he contacted the man who posted the video to ask for the exact station where she had been spotted.

However, after receiving no response, he listened closely to the video's public address announcement, which mentioned the station's name.

Munana said he then went to the station and searched four stops in each direction, but was unable to find her.

He added that he approached London Underground officials and requested access to closed-circuit television footage after showing them the video.

However, he was informed that the footage could only be released if requested through the police as part of an official investigation, he said.

"I was unable to involve the police because they required the express consent of Nguvi's next of kin before opening the process," he said.

Munana said he also contacted Mberirua's university in London to obtain her residential address, but the institution declined to release the information due to privacy regulations.

He said he had emailed the university the video and planned to visit the campus in person the following day to seek further assistance.

According to Munana, he had also spoken to someone close to Mberirua's family and was awaiting feedback, adding that any formal police intervention would depend on the family's authorisation.