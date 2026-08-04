South Africa: Youth in Action Expo - Creating Access, Building Futures

Finding the right opportunity should not be the hardest part of building a future.

For many young South Africans, deciding what comes next is both exciting and uncertain. Whether it is choosing a field of study, finding funding, securing an internship, starting a business or entering the world of work, the choices can feel overwhelming. Opportunities exist, but they are often spread across different institutions, organisations and industries, making them difficult to find and even harder to navigate.

At the same time, the world of work is changing rapidly. New industries are emerging, technology is transforming the way we work and careers continue to evolve. Today's young people are expected to make decisions in an environment that demands adaptability, lifelong learning and a clear understanding of where future opportunities lie. Access to the right information, guidance and connections has never been more important.

Now in its fourth year, the Youth in Action Expo was created to help bridge that gap. Hosted by the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), the free two-day Expo brings together universities, TVET colleges, employers, government departments, entrepreneurship support organisations, NGOs and industry leaders in one place. Instead of navigating countless websites, career fairs and information sessions, young people aged 15 to 35 can engage directly with the organisations shaping...