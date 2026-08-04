Zimbabwe: Caps United Beat Highlanders FC in Six Goal Thriller

Three second half goals were enough to hand CAPS United a 4-2 victory over old rivals Highlanders FC in Harare.

Despite playing out a goalless first half, the two sides combined for six goals after the break as 'The Green Machine' ended a two-match winless run.

The victory was a significant result for CAPS United coach Takesure Chiragwi, who had managed just one win in his previous nine matches.

Makepekepe's goals came from Tinotenda Meke, who scored a brace, as well as Uchinzi Vunga and Chris Mugalu.

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Although visiting Highlanders lost the match, rising star Mongameli Tshuma caused problems for the CAPS United defence, winning two penalties for his side, both of which were successfully converted.

Sunday's match also saw CAPS United score their highest number of goals in a league game this season, giving Chiragwi plenty to smile about.

"This is a match that we really needed to win, and the good thing is we created enough chances.

"Not only did we create them, but we also scored four goals.

"As a coach, I am happy, and credit also goes to the players. They really did well," said Chiragwi.

Bosso went into the match still mourning the loss of three club officials, including chairman Kenneth Mhlope, who died in a tragic road accident.

The funeral proceedings left the team with only three days to prepare before making the long trip to Harare for the fixture.

"It was a difficult period for us. After the tragedy, we had only three days to prepare for this match.

"My boys really did well. They gave their best, and had it not been for the two blunders that led to the goals we conceded, the result could have gone either way," said Highlanders coach Benjani Mwaruwari.

Sunday's defeat saw Bosso drop to seventh place on the log with 37 points, five behind sixth-placed CAPS United.

For Makepekepe, the result completed a league double over Highlanders this season, following their 2-0 victory in the first leg encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.