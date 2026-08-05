Ethiopia: Namibian Ambassador Urges African Countries to Emulate Green Legacy Initiative

Addis Ababa — African countries should draw lessons from the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI) to address climate change and deforestation as the Ethiopian experience offers valuable lessons for countries seeking sustainable solutions to environmental degradation, Namibia's Ambassador Mbapeua Muvangua said.

Speaking exclusively to ENA, the Ambassador said Ethiopia has demonstrated how environmental commitments can be translated into concrete action.

The Ambassador noted that the initiative contributes to ecological balance through reforestation, describing it as a commendable effort that can help mitigate the impacts of global warming.

Highlighting Namibia's environmental challenges, he said the southern African country is among the driest on the continent and continues to face serious deforestation.

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According to him, Ethiopia's experience offers valuable lessons for countries seeking sustainable solutions to environmental degradation.

"What we remove, we need to replenish. If you cut off trees, we need to replant for the future," Ambassador Muvangua said, adding that Namibia is learning from Ethiopia's practical approach to environmental conservation.

While noting that Ethiopia is endowed with relatively abundant water resources, he stated that Namibia is exploring options such as seawater desalination to expand afforestation efforts and enhance environmental resilience.

"We are learning a lot from Ethiopia. Ethiopia is putting words into action," the Ambassador noted.

He also expressed optimism that Africa would benefit from Ethiopia's hosting of the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32).

"We are proud that Ethiopia is hosting COP32. It is not only Ethiopia hosting, but Africa hosting. We look forward to participating and making COP32 a success," Ambassador Muvangua concluded.

Today, Ethiopia is undertaking a nationwide Green Legacy campaign aimed at planting 800 million tree seedlings in a single day, mobilizing millions of citizens from all walks of life in one of the country's largest annual environmental initiatives.

Since its launch in 2019, the GLI has become one of Ethiopia's flagship environmental programs, bringing together citizens, public institutions, the private sector, development partners, and members of the diplomatic community in nationwide tree-planting campaigns.

The initiative seeks to restore degraded landscapes, expand forest cover, combat deforestation and land degradation, conserve biodiversity, and strengthen the country's resilience to climate change while promoting sustainable development.

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GLI has also emerged as a key pillar of Ethiopia's climate action efforts, complementing broader national and continental ambitions to advance environmental sustainability and green development.