Africa: State Minister for Finance Leads Sudan's Delegation to the African Social Impact Summit

Mohamed Nour Abdeldaim, Sudan's Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, led the Sudanese delegation participating in the African Social Impact Summit (ASIS 2026), held under the theme: "Financing Development: Building Resilience and Transforming Emerging Economies."

The summit was organized by the Sterling One Foundation in partnership with the United Nations in Nigeria and Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, bringing together participants from 42 countries and more than 50 senior government officials.

During the summit, the state minister presented Sudan's vision for transitioning from the recovery phase to reconstruction, reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening economic governance and implementing public financial management reforms through digital transformation, the adoption of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), and the expansion of the tax base.

He also called for the adoption of innovative financing mechanisms, including blended finance involving development finance institutions, climate finance, and support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In addition, he highlighted agro-industrialization, the creative economy, and digital infrastructure as key drivers of economic growth.

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The Minister invited regional and international partners to align around Sudan's post-war development financing priorities, including food security, youth and women's empowerment, and investment opportunities across the country. He also extended an official invitation for Sudan to host the next edition of the International Social Enterprise Summit (ISES).

At the conclusion of the summit, Mohamed Nour Abdeldaim received high praise from the Sterling One Foundation for his outstanding participation and pivotal role in enriching the discussions and elevating the level of government representation. The Foundation stated that his contributions directly enhanced the quality and impact of this year's summit.

The summit concluded with the signing of three development agreements, including a commitment of ₦10 billion to finance the creative sector.