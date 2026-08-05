Sudan: Deaths Among Refugees in Camps Due to Clashes Between Tigray Forces and the Ethiopian Army Along the Sudanese Border

The Commission for Refugees said in a statement on Sunday that a number of deaths occurred among refugees in camps after shells fell on them as a result of clashes that broke out on Friday between Tigray forces and the Ethiopian army along the border strip between Sudan and Ethiopia.

The statement said: "On Friday, July 31, 2026, clashes broke out along the border strip between Sudan and Ethiopia between Tigray forces and the Ethiopian army. These clashes resulted in projectiles falling on refugee camps, causing a number of deaths and injuries."

The statement explained that the Sudanese Ministry of Interior, represented by the Commission for Refugees, is closely following these developments with great concern, as the border strip is a transit and reception area for asylum seekers from Ethiopia. It added that the continuation of military mobilization is leading to the influx of more refugees and asylum seekers and increasing security and humanitarian risks.

The Commission for Refugees appealed to the international and regional communities and the United Nations to fulfill their moral and humanitarian responsibilities in a manner that enhances peace and security in the region and ensures the protection of refugees. It also called for the provision of necessary assistance to prevent further complications in the humanitarian situation.

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The Commission for Refugees affirmed its continuous follow-up, in coordination with all partners, of developments affecting refugees and asylum seekers, and its efforts to provide their needs and ensure their humanitarian conditions are monitored.