Sudan: Al-Gezira Wali Meets Executive Director of Saudi Al-Sharq Al-Gadem Companies Group

3 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Wali of Al-Gezira State Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair affirmed his government's commitment to creating a conducive investment environment and facilitating procedures to attract domestic and foreign investments.

This came during his meeting at his office on Sunday with the Executive Director of Saudi Al-Sharq Al-Gadem Companies Group, Mohamed Jaafar Al-Faki, in the presence of several members of the state government. The Wali highlighted the state's resources and advantages that qualify it to accommodate investments.

For his part, the Executive Director of Al-Sharq Al-Gadem Companies Group revealed that a number of businessmen and investors intend to invest in the state in the fields of agriculture, livestock, and integrated processing industries. He noted the group's commitment to implementing Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) investments in roads and buildings in accordance with engineering, technical, and environmental requirements.

Meanwhile, Minister of Finance, Economy and Manpower Atef Mohamed Ibrahim Abu Shouk announced that all available investment sites had been cleared and that investors' needs would be met.

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Minister of Urban Planning, Housing and Public Utilities Engineer Abu Bakr Abdullah affirmed that the state is qualified to become a destination for investors due to its strategic location, availability of water resources, and infrastructure.

Investment Commissioner Amir Yahya Haroun reviewed the outlines of the investment map, the commission's work, its digital transformation in transactions, and the entry of petrochemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Read the original article on SNA.

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