Sudan: Federal Governance Minister Reviews Challenges Facing South Kordofan Reconstruction Fund and Directs Their Resolution

3 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Federal Governance and Rural Development Engineer Mohammed Kortikela Saleh discussed with Secretary-General of the South Kordofan Reconstruction Fund Professor Sir Al-Khatim Abdulrahim the challenges and obstacles affecting the fund's operations.

The meeting addressed the main constraints hindering the fund's performance, including staff entitlements, provision of a suitable headquarters, transportation means, and the management of administrative operations.

The Fund's Secretary-General explained during the meeting that the establishment of the fund was based on the Juba Peace Agreement, stressing the importance of mobilizing support and developing strategic plans that address the needs of the state while placing humanitarian priorities at the forefront. He also emphasized the need for the Ministry of Finance to be addressed regarding commitments to provide operational support, office rent, and transportation means.

For his part, the Federal Governance Minister affirmed the ministry's commitment to following up and renewing previous communications concerning the headquarters, operational support, and transportation means through the relevant higher authorities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.