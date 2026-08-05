Sudan: Discussions On Turning IDPs Into Producers and Establishing Small Industries in the States

3 August 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Industry and Trade Mohasin Ali Yagoub discussed with Darfur Region Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Al-Sadig Khamis efforts made in recent period to implement projects aimed at supporting the transformation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) into producers, with the goal of improving living standards and increasing exports.

This came during a meeting between the two officials at the Ministry of Industry and Trade headquarters in Khartoum on Sunday, where the minister affirmed that these projects could serve as a genuine foundation for agro-industrial development.

She announced the ministry's readiness to establish industrial complexes for small-scale industries in the states, while providing training opportunities and promoting local products.

For his part, Al-Sadig Khamis praised the cooperation of state walis and their contributions to supporting agricultural projects covering up to 10,000 feddans.

Read the original article on SNA.

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