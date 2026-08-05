Ethiopia: President Taye Joins Campaign to Plant 800 Million Seedlings in Single Day

3 August 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atskeselassie has joined the Green Legacy Initiative's latest push to plant 800 million seedlings in a day.

The President and office staff members participated in today's tree-planting campaign at the Chaka Project in Addis Ababa.

Today's campaign is part of a wider national campaign that aims at accelerating reforestation and supporting long-term environmental restoration.

Millions of Ethiopians are taking part in the campaign to plant 800 million seedlings in a single day--a scale of collective environmental action rarely matched globally.

Across the country's diverse landscapes, Ethiopians have come together to plant trees under the Green Legacy Initiative (GLI), a huge movement that has turned environmental restoration into a widely recognized symbol of national commitment and climate responsibility.

Read the original article on ENA.

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