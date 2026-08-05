Sudan: White Nile Traders Strike Over Rising Fees As Port Sudan Faces Water and Power Crisis

Ed Duweim / Port Sudan — Traders in Ed Duweim, White Nile state, launched a two-day strike on Tuesday in protest against rising fees imposed on commercial activity, while residents in Port Sudan face worsening shortages of water and electricity amid a severe heatwave.

The strike followed a call by the city's Chamber of Commerce to close the market through Wednesday. Traders said the new fees were placing an unsustainable financial burden on businesses and would ultimately push up the prices of goods and services.

Trader Awad El Tom told Radio Dabanga that the strike achieved "100 per cent" participation, with traders demanding that the locality review the new charges.

He also criticised the number of fees and financial demands imposed by the locality, saying some collections were made without official receipts. He called for transparent collection procedures and dialogue between local authorities and the Chamber of Commerce.

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'Port Sudan water crisis deepens'

Port Sudan is facing a severe water shortage alongside power cuts lasting more than 20 hours a day, as temperatures continue to climb along the Red Sea coast.

Residents said water prices have surged while electricity cuts have compounded the crisis, leaving households with few alternatives.

Hashim Taher Bilal, a resident of Sallab, told Radio Dabanga that residents have faced water shortages for five years. He attributed the crisis to poor distribution despite adequate production and accused water distributors of exploiting the shortage.

Mohamed Abdelqader Awad, the mayor of Obshar, described the water crisis as artificial, saying some residents have resorted to buying water transported by tanker trucks.

Journalist Othman Hashem said prolonged power cuts were worsening conditions for residents, particularly patients. He said solar systems and fuel-powered generators remain prohibitively expensive for most households.

The Red Alert for the heatwave along the Red Sea coast, including Port Sudan, remains in force until Thursday.

Health authorities urged residents to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity during peak heat, while taking extra care of older people, children and those with chronic illnesses.