Malawi's Economic Pressures Create Investment Opportunities, New Report Finds

Malawi is offering targeted investment opportunities in agriculture, energy and digital technology despite operating under significant macroeconomic strain, according to a new report from consultancy firm Don Consultancy Group (DCG), published on 4 August.

The firm's inaugural Malawi Pressure Index (MPI), covering June 2026, recorded a reading of 78, placing the country in the "high-pressure" category. But DCG argues the figure should be seen less as a warning to stay away and more as a guide for where capital could be usefully deployed.

"An MPI of 78 is a warning light, not a stop sign," said DCG chief economist Dr Chifipa Mhango, adding that the same pressures exposing the economy's vulnerabilities are also pointing to where strategic investment could create value.

According to the report, Malawi's core challenges -- foreign exchange shortages, high inflation, energy deficits and heavy reliance on imports -- are precisely where investors willing to take a long-term, selective approach are likely to see the strongest returns.

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"The strongest returns will come where private capital can substitute imports, solve structural gaps, improve productivity, earn or save foreign exchange, and strengthen value chains. In short, Malawi's pressure points are its opportunity points," Mhango said.

DCG assessed six sectors, rating three as low-risk for investment.

Agriculture and agro-processing was highlighted as a key opportunity, driven by strong domestic demand and the need to reduce imports. The report points to potential in food processing, cold storage, logistics, packaging, irrigation and agritech, noting that expanding local production could cut import costs while generating export revenue, supported by government policy prioritising food security.

Energy and renewables was also rated low-risk, given Malawi's persistent power deficit affecting households, businesses and industry. DCG identified opportunities in solar, hydro, biomass and energy-efficiency solutions, arguing that resolving the energy bottleneck would help unlock growth more broadly across the economy.

The digital economy and technology sector rounded out the low-risk category, with the report citing fintech, mobile money, digital payments, e-commerce and B2B software as areas of opportunity, given their relatively low capital requirements and limited reliance on imports.

Infrastructure and construction, along with tourism, hospitality and the creative economy, were rated moderate-risk. Both sectors have notable gaps -- in roads, housing, water and tourism infrastructure -- but remain vulnerable to financing constraints and foreign exchange shortages, with DCG suggesting deals would need careful structuring around public-private partnerships and concessional finance.

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Manufacturing and industry was rated high-risk, largely due to exposure to foreign exchange shortages and energy costs, though DCG said the sector remains strategically important for import substitution and industrialisation, and could offer strong rewards for well-capitalised, patient investors.

The report acknowledges the scale of the economic headwinds facing Malawi, including inflation of 21.1 per cent, a policy rate of 24 per cent, ongoing depreciation of the kwacha, public debt equivalent to 80.9 per cent of GDP, and limited foreign exchange reserves, alongside external risks such as global oil price volatility.

To navigate these conditions, DCG advises investors to diversify, hedge currency exposure, maintain strict cash-flow discipline, align with government reforms, invest in technology and efficiency, build local partnerships, and incorporate ESG principles into their strategies.

The report concludes on a note of "cautious optimism", arguing that Malawi does not need investors to wait for macroeconomic stability before committing capital, but rather needs investment to help build that stability in the first place.

"The economy will not transform by waiting for stability. It will transform by investing to build that stability," the report states.

DCG says the coming 12 to 24 months will be a key test of whether government policy and private capital can work together to convert current economic pressure into productive investment -- reducing import dependence, creating jobs and strengthening the economy's resilience.